NSA recommended for 11 arrested for cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun

Under the NSA, an accused can be detained for up to a period of one year, subject to review by a high court every three months.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Cows

For representational purposes

By PTI

BUDAUN: The Budaun district authorities have recommended slapping the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on 11 men arrested in connection with alleged cow slaughter, officials said on Friday.

The district police had recommended the NSA against the accused, who were held here earlier this month, and the administration has given its go ahead, Superintendent of Police, Budaun, Sankalp Sharma said.

He added that proceedings have been completed at the district level and a report sent to the state government for its approval.

According to officials, the 11 men were arrested while slaughtering cows in a sugarcane farm near a village in Binawar police station area in Uttar Pradesh on October 8.

The accused, allegedly linked to an illegal meat supply racket, were then produced in a local court and sent to jail, they said.

"The accused were booked under the provisions of the Cow Slaughter Act and also under the Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempted murder) and sent to jail. Now, the NSA has been ordered against them," Sharma told PTI.

Those arrested were identified as Qaisar Ali, Munawwar, Munne, Zareebul, Asaluddin, Taufiq, Sakaruddin, Niyaz Ahmad, Fakaruddin, Kasamuddin and Aabad Mohammad, the police said.

