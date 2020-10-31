PM Modi, President Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the "National Unity Day".

The top dignitaries, barring PM Modi, paid their tributes to the first home minister of independent India at his statue located at Patel Chowk here. Later, Shah also administered the "National Unity Day" pledge to government officials, security personnel and others.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

भारत के लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती पर राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द ने आज सुबह नई दिल्ली के पटेल चौक स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर उन्हें श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित किए। pic.twitter.com/nsGPw50cmQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 31, 2020

He will address 428 Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services currently undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie through video conference. The Prime Minister will also launch the seaplane service connecting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Earlier today the Prime Minister tweeted, "A humble tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of national unity and integrity, on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti."

राष्ट्रीय एकता और अखंडता के अग्रदूत लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion. Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Shah said that Patel's bold leadership, devotion and patriotism will always guide the nation.

आज दिल्ली के पटेल चौक पर राष्ट्रीय गौरव और हम सबके प्रेरणास्त्रोत श्रद्धेय सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी की जयंती पर उन्हें पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।



सरदार पटेल जी का लौह नेतृत्व, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और राष्ट्रभक्ति सदैव हमारा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। #NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/HSR0THlZBC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2020

The Centre observes October 31 across the country as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 in Gujarat's Nadiad. He is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India. As part of Patel's birth anniversary celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling his contribution to the unification of India.

