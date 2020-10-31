STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police calling scribes for interrogation, making them wait for long hours: Media firms

The two media bodies said the journalists were asked routine questions and let off in the night or after long hours, with directions to them to appear again.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two prominent media organisations have claimed that some journalists are being frequently summoned to police stations in Delhi for interrogation in cases of arrests of their colleagues and made to wait for hours, seriously hampering their normal professional duties.

In a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Press Association and the Press Club of India also said that they have no intention to create any hurdle in the process of investigation but journalists should be contacted to interrogate in a mutually agreed and convenient date, time and the venue.

"It was brought to our notice that some of the journalists are frequently summoned to the police stations for interrogation by the investigative agencies in connection with cases of arrests of fellow journalists.

"It has been observed that the journalists, most of them accredited to the Government of India, are called to police stations and made to wait for hours seriously hampering their normal professional duties," the memorandum said.

The two media bodies said the journalists were asked routine questions and let off in the night or after long hours, with directions to them to appear again.

"In our view this creates hurdles in discharging their professional duties, especially in view of the pandemic crisis created by COVID-19," they said.

The Press Association and the Press Club of India said they wish to make it very clear that journalists will fully cooperate with the investigating agencies and the best possible way is to contact the journalists concerned and interrogate them in a mutually agreed and convenient date, time and the venue.

"The venue can be either near his home or office and it should be completed in a stipulated time so that the journalists can perform their professional duties also.

"We have no intention to create any hurdle in the process of investigation and (are) in fact of the view that truth should prevail in the case, guilty should be punished and let the law takes its own course," they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
journalists media organisations
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp