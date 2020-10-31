STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Ram naam satya' will begin for those who play with women's honour: Yogi on love jihad

"The posters of those involved in love jihad will be put on all road crossings," he said.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAUNPUR: Welcoming the Allahabad High Court ruling that declared the conversion for the sole purpose of marriage as null and void, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would deal with 'love jihad' with a firm hand.

If the people do not stop "playing with honours of daughters and sisters" by concealing their identities, "the Ram Naam Satya journey will start", said the chief minister in a stern warning.

"The Allahabad High Court had yesterday said the conversion should not be resorted to solely for the marriage and it should not be given validity," said Adityanath, adding his government is also "taking a decision to check love jehad sternly".

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a rally for the November 3 byelections for the Malhani assembly seat in Jaunpur and that of Deoria.

"We will bring an effective law. It is my warning to those who play with the honour and dignity of sisters and daughters by hiding their real names and identities, if they do not mend their ways, the Ram Naam Satya journey will start," said Adityanath.

"The posters of those involved in love jihad will be put on all road crossings," he said. Referring to the Mission Shakti programme of his government, the chief minister said the programme is meant to ensure the safety, security and honour of women, but if anyone still dares to indulge in any misadventure, the Operation Shakti is underway.

"The court's verdict will be followed and the honour and dignity of women will be ensured," he declared.

In Deoria, he said, an attempt was made to illegally grab the ashram of renowned saint Devraha Baba following which he was forced to shift to Vrindavan.

This has prompted the BJP government to start building a hospital there in his name, he said, adding the academic work too will start there from the next session and the people of the area will also get expert medical treatment.

Claiming that the rule of mafia and goonda elements has come to an end in the state, the chief minister said the Samajwadi Party chief is today worried because he had sympathy for such elements but the government has launched a drive against them.

Attacking the Congress, SP and Bahujan Samaj Party, the chief minister said their governments had worked on the basis of caste while the BJP government is working for all sections of the society with complete sincerity, honesty and devotion.

The chief minister said seeing the massive support to his party, the Samajwadi Party, out of desperation, is conspiring to instigate riots in the state where no such incident has taken place for the past three and half years nor would it be allowed at any cost.

Asserting that the government jobs are no longer up for sale in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said in three and half years during his governance, over 3.50 lakh youths have got government jobs. Those who try to sell jobs are now promptly sent to jail, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love jihad Allahabad High Court Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp