STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar’s social engineering seen in MLC choices

Pawar is aware that his party’s influence is limited to western Maharashtra only which resulted in the NCP bagging 54 out of the total 288 seats in 2019, the party sources said.

Published: 31st October 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has opted for a social engineering by nominating Dalit, Dhangar and OBC leaders to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in what is being seen as an well-planned strategy to shed his party’s tag of a Maratha outfit.

OBC leader Eknath Khadse, Dalit playback singer Anand Shinde, Dhangar leader Yashpal Bhinge and farmer leader Raju Shetti were nominated for MLC berths in the Governor’s quota, NCP insiders said.
The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved 12 names for MLCs with each alliance partner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi — the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress — getting four slots. The list of candidates will soon be submitted to Governor BS Koshyari.

Pawar is aware that his party’s influence is limited to western Maharashtra only which resulted in the NCP bagging 54 out of the total 288 seats in 2019, the party sources said. After forming the government with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra, Pawar decided to expand his party’s footprints into new territories. While inducting BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, Pawar had said that the OBC leader’s entry opens up the chances of expansion in north Maharashtra. 

The wily Maratha strongman wants to turn into an inclusive party so that his party can reap more benefit in the next elections. Other than the OBCs, Pawar wants to expand his base among the Dhangars by nominating Yashpal Bhinge who had trounced former chief minister Ashok Chavan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Bhinge has a strong base in Marathwada. As for Shinde, Pawar is eyeing a challenger to the Dalit leadership which lies with Union Minister Ramdas Aathwale.

“Pawar carries the legacy of former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan by giving representatives to every community that makes matter in electoral politics. The NCP chief takes the conscious effort while giving the representatives. Pawar not only does the caste arithmetic politics but also inclusive. It is this reason that he is relevant in Maharashtra’s politics in last five decades,” said a political observer.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP Maharashtra Legislative Council Eknath Khadse Maharashtra Council
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp