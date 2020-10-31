STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal: Five Bangladeshis, 12 Indians apprehended by BSF for illegally crossing border

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals, including one tout, were apprehended by the border guards while illegally crossing over to this side near Ramnagar outpost in Nadia district.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in separate incidents, for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Nadia district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Five Bangladeshis and 12 Indian nationals, including one tout, were apprehended by the border guards while illegally crossing over to this side near Ramnagar outpost in Nadia district on Thursday, the BSF statement said on Friday.

The apprehend Indians confessed they had earlier crossed the border at the Benapole area to meet their relatives in Bangladesh and were returning back. The Bangladeshis said they were going to Bengaluru to work as labourers.

All the apprehended persons have been handed over to the Hanskhali police station. In another incident, one Indian national was caught and 10 cattle seized by a patrolling BSF team at Khasmahal outpost on the same day.

The man was trying to smuggle the cattle to Bangladesh along with some other persons. However, while others in the group managed to escape, the man was caught and handed over to local police. It added that the price of the seized cattle is estimated to be Rs 2,25,230 in local market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Nadia district West Bengal border India Bangladesh Border
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp