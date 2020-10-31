'Your Ram Naam Satya journey will begin': CM Yogi's warning on 'love jihad', conversations

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would bring a strict law to put a check on the incidents of 'love jihad' in the state.

He was referring to the Friday observation of the Allahabad High Court which said religious conversion just for the sake of marriage was not acceptable.

Adityanath said his government would ensure compliance with the court order.

While addressing a poll rally in Jaunpur's Malhani Assembly segment which is going to vote on Tuesday, CM Yogi cautioned those who allegedly indulged in such a practice.

"The Allahabad High Court said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Govt will work to curb 'love jihad'. we'll make a law," said CM Yogi. "Here is a warning for all those who conceal identity and play with the honour of our sisters and daughters. If you will not mend ways then your 'Ram Naam Satya' journey will begin," said the CM.

The Allahabad High Court had on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by a married couple who sought police protection. In this case, the woman was a Muslim and had converted to Hinduism just a month before the marriage. The court said that religious conversion just for the purpose of marriage was not acceptable.

Taking a leaf out of the verdict, the CM said the government was committed to legally stop cases of forceful conversions. The Uttar Pradesh government, in fact, has been mulling an ordinance against ‘love jihad’ for a long time.

Sources claimed that last year the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission had submitted a report to Adityanath suggesting “a new law to check forcible religious conversions.” This year, scores of cases of love jihad were reported in Kanpur. The state government had set up a special investigation team to probe the incidents. The probe is still on

Mentioning the recently launched 'Operation Shakti' for women security, the CM reiterated that his government's resolve to protect the honour of women at any cost.

Notably, the UP government had been under fire over a spurt in cases of crime against women in the state recently.