1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP

By PTI

AMETHI: A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Janta Nagar market under Piparpur police station, they said.

Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur district, was killed and three others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided with each other, Station House Officer Santosh Singh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said. An investigation is underway in the incident, they said.