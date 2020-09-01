Anti-CAA protest: Police put up property attachment notices at houses of four PFI members in UP

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana on Monday put up property attachment notices at the houses of four members of the Popular Front of India in connection with an anti-CAA protest held in December last year, officials said.

All four PFI members -- Dr.Gufran, Dr.Munawer, Ahmad, and Kari Abdul Wajid -- are absconding, they said.

Station House Officer of Kairana police station Premvir Rana said a local court has issued the notices under Section 82 (attachment of property of person absconding) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and directed the accused to appear before it on September 25.

These PFI members are among 18 people who were booked for holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kairana town of Shamli district on December 20 last year, the police said.

While 14 people have been arrested, the PFI members are absconding, they said.