Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Vaccine trials: PGIMER to recruit volunteers

PGIMER will start recruiting volunteers for phase 2 and 3 trials of the Covidshield vaccine to test safety, efficiency, and immunogenicity by the first week of September. The trial agreement is almost at the last stage of endorsement. An online link will be uploaded to allow volunteers to sign up for the trial. PGI is among the 17 sites which have been finalised for human trial of the Covidshield vaccine candidate against the infection developed by the Oxford University and company Astra Zenaca. The PGIMER will recruit 250 healthy volunteers after screening 1,600 out of 20,00 volunteers.

GMADA notice to acquire 737 acres for Aerotropolis

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued a notification to acquire 737 acres of land for independent township Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity near the intentional airport. The notice was issued under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act. The Aerotropolis project is spread over 5,400 acres. In the first phase land will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran of Mohali district. The remaining land will be acquired in Badi, Kurdi, Kishanpur, Safipur and Kishanpura villages. The township will comprise both residential and commercial spaces and will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road. The GMADA is expected to offer Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore per acre compensation for the land.

Rs 7 cr collected through Covid cess on liquor

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has collected Rs 7 crore through the 5 per cent Covid-19 cess levied on wholesale sale of liquor over the last three months. There are 124 liquor vends in the city. The Covid-19 cess was imposed on the liquor vends across Chandigarh on May 21 and will be levied up to December 31 as per the orders of the Chandigarh Administration. The municipal corporation also collects a cow cess of Rs 5 per bottle. The corporation has also decided to create an exclusive budget head named Covid-19 expenditure for making provisions of up to Rs 20 crore in 2020-21 budget.

UT tops India in GST returns compliance

Chandigarh has secured the first position in the country in the filing of monthly GST returns by achieving 99% compliance against the national average of 87%. The excise and taxation department is expecting to achieve 100% compliance in next fifteen days as it is considering legal action against some defaulters. If they fail to file their returns, their GST registrations will be cancelled. Chandigarh had accomplished 100% compliance in years 2017-2018 and 2018-19 also. The department had launched Mission 100% in January and almost got the target with the help of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal and CCI.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com