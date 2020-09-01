STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress demands criminal investigation into affairs of Facebook in India

Congress urged the government to put all pending approvals and licenses for Facebook and WhatsApp on hold until the investigations are completed.

Published: 01st September 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its offensive on Facebook for its alleged interference in India's electoral democracy, the Congress on Monday demanded criminal investigation into the affairs of the social media giant in India.

It also urged the government to put all pending approvals and licenses for Facebook and WhatsApp on hold until the investigations are completed.

Addressing a joint virtual press conference, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury along with Praveen Chakravarty and Rohan Gupta said the expose of Facebook's interference and assault on India's electoral democracy is a criminal offence.

They highlighted a recent article by the Wall Street Journal on Facebook having colluded with the ruling BJP and how questions were raised by Facebook employees on its India team's neutrality.

"Facebook and WhatsApp's role in subverting India's democracy is now unquestionable. Their complicity in propagating fake news to favour the BJP in elections. What makes it worse is that Facebook's global leadership team was well aware of the biases and partisanship of their India leadership team but were willing participants, as the latest Wall Street Journal article reveals," Chowdhury said.

The Congress has written two letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking action against its India team and an independent probe into their functioning and replacing them.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he believes that any organisation that does not work to his liking is acting under the pressure of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Facebook had earlier said the company's social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

Chowdhury said India is a sovereign republic and will not tolerate interference in its domestic affairs by anyone, let alone a foreign company.

"We will not allow this hard-won democracy to be manipulated and tarnished."

"The Indian National Congress demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation immediately and a criminal investigation into the affairs of Facebook India and the people named.

"The party also demands that all pending approvals and licenses for Facebook & WhatsApp be put on hold until the investigations are completed.

Besides, we demand suspension of Facebook India's leadership team with immediate effect until the conclusion of the investigations," Chowdhury said.

The leadeers also demanded an inquiry by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology into the activities of all Heads of Public Policy teams of foreign technology companies operating in India and establish a code of conduct.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Facebook Congress election interference
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp