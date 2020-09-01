STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Domicile certificate only for applying for jobs: Jammu and Kashmir administration

The domicile certificate is for applying for jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. It does not confer right to buy land at the moment, Principal Secretary Revenue Pawan Kotwal said.

Published: 01st September 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

domicile certificate, job application

Image for representational purpose

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said the new domicile certificate under the Decentralisation Act was for applying for jobs while separate rules will be needed for conferring rights to own land in the union territory.

"The domicile certificate is for applying for jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. It does not confer right to buy land at the moment," Principal Secretary Revenue Pawan Kotwal told reporters here.

Separate rules will be needed to cover the issue of land rights, he added.

Kotwal was accompanied by government spokesman Rohit Kansal at the press conference.

Kansal said the government has so far issued more than 12.5 lakh domicile certificates.

"More than 99 per cent of the domicile certificates have been issued to those who already had the erstwhile Permanent Resident Certificate," he said.

Kansal said the administration has reduced the time frame for issuance of domicile certificates for PRC holders from 15 days to just five days.

"Holding a PRC is enough to get a domicile certificate. There would not be any further verification. This will accelerate the process," he added.

Asked about the fake PRCs issued in the past, he said there were separate provisions of laws that deal with that aspect.

Kansal said while 11,000 West Pakistan refugees and 12,000 migrants had been issued domicile certificates, around 415 members of the Valmiki community and 10 from the Gurkha community have availed the document.

Kotwal said there were 17 lakh applications and 4.3 lakh are pending as of now.

"We have rejected 20,000 applications as well," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp