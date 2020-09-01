STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In first 7 months of 2020, Pakistan violated ceasefire 13 times a day; 8 personnel among 23 killed: RTI 

The RTI found that in the past two years and seven months, 8,571 ceasefire violations have taken place with the casualty figures being 119 dead  and 608 injured, 300 of them security personnel.

Published: 01st September 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir nearly 13 times a day during the first seven months of this year, resulting in the death of 23 people, including eight security personnel, and injury to over 100, an RTI query has revealed.

The RTI application filed by activist Raman Sharma also found that in the past two years and seven months, 8,571 ceasefire violations have taken place with the casualty figures being 119 dead (including 56 security personnel) and 608 injured, 300 of them security personnel.

As per the data, Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire 13.89 times per day in the past seven month till July.

"Till July 2020 (this year), 2,952 ceasefire violations were done by Pakistan troops in which 15 civilians, 8 security force personnel were killed and 62 security force personnel and 38 civilians were injured, Director Ministry of Home Affairs, Sulekha, said in the reply to the Right to Information query.

During the last three years, people living near the International Border and the Line of Control areas of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed on an average at least nine ceasefire violations by Pakistan daily, causing loss of lives and property.

In 2018, there were 2,140 ceasefire violations (nearly six a day) in which 59 persons including 30 civilians were killed, and 259 including 143 civilians injured.

The year 2019 witnessed nine ceasefire violations per day, totalling 3,479, in which 37 people including 19 security personnel were killed and 249 people including 122 security personnel injured.

The MHA reply also discloses that as compared to 2010, the incidents of such aggression by Pakistan at border in Jammu and Kashmir increased around 50 times in year 2019.

While there were only 70 such incidents in 2010  killing two civilians and five force personnel  in 2019, 3,479 such incidents were reported in which 18 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives.

The RTI reply further says that from 2010 to till date, Pakistan violated the peace pact on borders at least 11,572 times by resorting to cross-border fire in J&K, killing 240 Indians -- including 122 civilians and 118 security force personnel  and leaving 673 civilians and 594 force personnel injured.

"Every year, the crossborder shelling incidents by Pakistan on border areas are increasing, the reply said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ceasefire violation Pakistani troops
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp