Migrant worker from Jharkhand dies by suicide at Noida home

The deceased hailed from Palamau district of Jharkhand and worked for a private firm in Sector 63 here, the official said.

Published: 01st September 2020

By PTI

NOIDA: A 28-year-old migrant worker from Jharkhand was found dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

The man was found hanging through a noose from the skylight (ventilator) of his rented accommodation in Sector 63's Chotpur village in the morning, they said.

His wife and mother spotted the body and the police were informed subsequently. They were at home when the incident happened, an official from the local Phase 3 police station told PTI.

The deceased hailed from Palamau district of Jharkhand and worked for a private firm in Sector 63 here, the official said.

No suicide note was found from the spot. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be  ascertained. His wife and mother were wailing inconsolably when the police reached the house. Their statements would be taken once they are in a condition to speak to us, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

