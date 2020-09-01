Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over plummeting GDP growth

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Central government over the plummeting GDP growth and said that her brother and former party president Rahul Gandhi had predicted about the "economic tsunami" six months ago.

"Six months back, Rahul Gandhi warned about the economic tsunami. During the coronavirus crisis, a relief package was introduced for the namesake. Look at the situation now, the GDP is -23.9 per cent," she tweeted. (translated from Hindi)

India's GDP growth rate dropped to -23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

''GDP in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.90 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 per cent as compared to 5.2 per cent growth in Q1 2019-20,'' according to data released by the government on Monday.