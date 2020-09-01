STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2-15 for JEE, NEET, NDA exam candidates in Bihar

The station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.

Published: 01st September 2020

Railways

Representational image (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the Railways permitted NEET and JEE candidates to avail special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, the national transporter has now decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of those appearing for these exams in Bihar.

Announcing the move, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar, the minister said in a tweet.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6.

The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.

The East Central Railway in a press release said the station enroute will have unreserved ticket counters and tickets can also be bought on the UTS mobile ticketing app.

On Monday, Goyal had said the students and one guardian each will be allowed to travel on the exam days and the admit card will act as their letter of authority.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.

These exams were earlier deferred twice in the wake of the pandemic.

