Rhea Chakraborty's parents reach DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's parents arrived at the DRDO guest house here on Tuesday for questioning by the CBI in connection with the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

This is the first time that Chakraborty's parents are being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

Her father Indranjit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by Patna Police for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money, he said.

The CBI on Monday questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for more than eight hours, a police official said.

This was the fourth straight day of questioning of Rhea Chakraborty (28), accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The actress and her brother were questioned at the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina where the probe team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is stationed.

According to the official, from the DRDO guest house, she left for her residence in suburban Santacruz in the evening but could not enter the premises due to presence of a large number of media persons outside the building.

She did not step out of the car and directly reached the Santacruz police station to lodge a complaint, he said.

It was the second complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty against media persons.

Around half-a-dozen police officials then reached her building and facilitated her entry, he said.

Earlier, the actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the guest house around 11 am and left from there at about 7.30 pm.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday.

In the last four days, Rhea Chakraborty has been grilled for around 35 hours.

Rajput friend Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav were also seen reaching the guest house in the morning.

The late actor's former manager Shruti Modi was also called by the CBI and she reached along with her lawyer.

Four women constables from the Vakola Police Station were present during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, the official said.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment following which the Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajputs suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others, to the CBI.