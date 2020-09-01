STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett

The pictures were captured by Mukesh Yadav, a social entrepreneur and wildlife photographer involved in organic farming of medicinal plants.

Published: 01st September 2020 11:03 PM

concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape went viral on Tuesday, concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats.

The pictures were captured by Mukesh Yadav, a social entrepreneur and wildlife photographer involved in organic farming of medicinal plants and many other activities in Ramnagar, near the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

"It was a surprise for us to see the tigress come out for her kill at around 11 am so openly. Generally, the big cats are shy and don't come out from their habitat like this. Though for us it has been an opportunity of a lifetime, it's a warning sign too. Experts should study this," said Yadav.

However, senior officials from the state forest department said that restrictions on such activities will not help.

"Wildlife photography by such enthusiasts create an evidence on record which is a good thing. What we need to do is put measures in place to conserve the wildlife," said a highly-placed official on the condition of anonymity.

The tigress moves in and around CTR and locals have spotted her around their villages accounting total of 6 kills in the last few months.

At present, she has three cubs of around 15-month-old.

"Maybe she came out from her habitat due to the necessity of feeding her cubs. She might need more food than ever for her family," added Yadav.

AG Ansari, a wildlife enthusiast and conservationist, who is active in the area since last three decades, said, "The capture is great and wildlife photography must be encouraged but we should also be very careful about revealing the location of the animal as there are chances that conniving poachers may see this as an opportunity. I think a set of guidelines need to be framed for this."

Corbett Tiger Reserve tiger hunting big cats Uttarakhand
