Sushant death row: Rhea Chakraborty not summoned by ED today, confirms her lawyer

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for her statement in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Chakraborty is being questioned by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which are investigating cases related to Rajput's death.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Arya, owner of a hotel in Goa, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office, earlier today in Mumbai, in connection with the case.

He has been summoned by the ED. Arya had earlier claimed that he never met the late actor but had met actor Rhea Chakraborty in 2017.