Suresh Raina's cousin succumbs days after attack by robbers, no arrests yet

By PTI

PATHANKOT: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's cousin succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Punjab's Pathankot district on Monday, days after his family was attacked by robbers, police said.

The attack took place in the district's Thariyal village on the intervening night of August 19 and 20.

Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar, 58, suffered head injuries in the attack and died on the same night, according to police.

Four other members of the family were also injured in the attack, the police had said.

Kaushal Kumar, 32, the elder son of Ashok, died on Monday night at a private hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Pathankot, Gulneet Singh Khurana said on Tuesday.

Police said Ashok's wife Asha Devi is still critical, while his second son, Apin, 28, is out of danger.

"The second son has undergone surgery for an injury to his jaw," Khurana said. Ashok's mother Satya Devi, 80, has already been discharged from hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Raina sought action against the culprits. "What happened to my family is (in) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder," he added.

Asked if any arrest has been made in the case, SSP Khurana said no one has been arrested so far.

"We are working on the case," he said.

According to police, three to four members of the notorious "Kale Kachhewala" gang, who had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok and his family at their house.

The family was sleeping on the terrace of their house at the time of the incident.