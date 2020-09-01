Unlock 4.0: Metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from September 7

By ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Metro services will resume operations in the State from September 7, said Kumar Keshav Managing Director Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday.

"Metro services will resume from September 7. We will sanitise metro trains and stations every night and will also undertake frequent sanitisation of commonly touched surfaces. The temperature of commuters will be checked," he said while speaking to ANI.

Notably, the Home Ministry had on Saturday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In Unlock-4, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

Metro rail has been allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Home Ministry. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.