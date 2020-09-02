STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 3,160

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the islands to 400, while 46 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Published: 02nd September 2020

A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Twenty-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's caseload to 3,160 on Wednesday, a health official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while 23 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the islands to 400, while 46 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Sixty-seven more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 2,714, he said.

READ| Coronavirus hits isolated Great Andamanese tribe, 10 infected

An 85-year-old COVID-19 patient has recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Diglipur community health centre in North Andaman, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Siddha Raju, said.

The elderly man had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to the medical establishment a week ago.

His oxygen saturation levels were low, he said. He slowly recovered after being administered oxygen, Raju said.

The administration has so far sent 35,104 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 34,858 reports have been received and 246 are awaited.

Andamans COVID-19 Coronavirus
