STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi to join NDA, angles for 10 assembly seats

Manjhi recently met CM Nitish Kumar and declared the party's intention to join the NDA. According to the political buzz in Patna, he is also angling for a Rajya Sabha nomination from the state.

Published: 02nd September 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM and HAM S President Jitan Ram Manjhi addresses a press conference in Patna Wednesday

Former Bihar CM and HAM S President Jitan Ram Manjhi addresses a press conference in Patna Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is using his personal equity with top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and trying that the party contest on 10 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Manjhi broke away from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on August 20 following a rift with the Rastriya Janata Dal and its top leadership that includes its supreme leader Lalu Prasad and his son Tejasvi Yadav.

Manjhi recently met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and declared the party's intention to join the NDA. According to the political buzz in Patna, he is also angling for a Rajya Sabha nomination from the state.

Danish Rizwan, the official spokesperson of the HAM, has confirmed the development. The party will officially join the NDA on September 3, added Rizwan.

"We were one of the partners of the grand alliance but the political formation was dominated entirely by Tejasvi Yadav and his family. They did not pay any attention to our aspirations. Our leader was left with no option but to move out of the alliance to keep his self-respect intact," Rizwan said.

"We have a good understanding with Nitish Kumar and we are looking forward to the the elections in a bid to defeat the grand alliance," Rizwan said.

Manjhi is one of the most prominent Dalit and Maha Dalit leaders in the state, along with Ram Vilas Paswan. Dalits and Mahadalits comprise 16 per cent of the electorate. Manjhi commands a strong performance in the Gaya district in Bihar's Magadh region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hindustan Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi National Democratic Alliance Bihar elections 2020 Bihar polls 2020 Nitish Kumar
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp