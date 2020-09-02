AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel detained while trying to offer prayers at mosque

By PTI

AURANGABAD: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel was detained by the police here in Maharashtra on Wednesday while he was on his way to a mosque to offer prayers defying COVID-19 restrictions, a senior officer said.

The local MP and state unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen had last week said he would offer prayers at mosque if the state government fails to open all religious places, which have been shut due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaleel was detained when he was on his way to Shahaganj mosque and then taken to the office of the city police commissioner, the official added.

Jaleel said similar agitations would take place across the state, if the government fails to open all religious places.

Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said Jaleel was detained from near his office.

"We have made Jaleel aware about the fresh guidelines issued by the state government. We will act if need be in future," he said.

On Tuesday, workers of the Shiv Sena and the AIMIM came face to face in the city, after Jaleel announced he would visit the Khadkeshwar temple and submit a memorandum to authorities seeking that it be opened.

Jaleel, however, did not turn up following a request by the administration, police had said.