Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh

Express News Service

Army rescues 7 from flood-hit villages

Over 260 people were saved by Indian Air Force and Army from flood-hit villages of Madhya Pradesh recently. A team of Army engineers comprising 20 soldiers, led by Major Altamash, carried out flood relief operations in the worst hit Hoshangabad district. The team in boats rescued at least seven critical patients stranded in the floods in marooned villages of Babai area of the Central MP district. A total of 1,000 food packets and medical aids too were distributed among the stranded villagers. Torrential rains in many parts of Madhya Pradesh have claimed as many as 14 lives, besides damaging two road bridges.

Uma Bharti pained by media trial of Rhea

Firebrand BJP leader and ex-union minister Uma Bharti has voiced concern over the media trial of Rhea Chakarborty, the prime suspect in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The media and politicians should exercise restraint and not put Rhea on trial even before she is found prima facie involved in the case, she said. “Even before any woman is found guilty by the investigating agency, her media trial cannot be justified. Politics of regionalism over the issue too should be stopped.” Bharti also appealed to people in the country to feel proud about Indian politicians like Indira Gandhi and Sushma Swaraj instead of taking pride in Indian origin US senator and Democratic Party’s vice- presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Farmers want prompt action like in SSR case

Demanding adequate compensation for their destroyed crop, farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district recently drew parallels between their destroyed crop and death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Farmers in Jafarkhedi village protested in large numbers, holding placards with portraits of the Bollywood actor whose mysterious death is now being probed by the CBI. Just as proactive efforts are being made by the media and government to render justice, similar attention should be paid to us for ensuring justice through adequate compensation for crops destroyed by rains, a farmer demanded.

Civil contractor held for impersonating MLA

A 41-year-old civil contractor has been arrested by the Indore Police Crime Branch for posing as three-time BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola and threatening an administrative official of Indore-based Bombay Hospital over phone for admitting his COVID-19 positive woman relative. While posing himself as Mendola, Anand Purohit had contacted hospital official Rahul Parashar and asked for admission of his Covid hit relative and threatened dire consequences, if she wasn’t admitted and treated at the premier hospital. Indore is the worst Covid hit city in MP, leaving behind Gwalior, Jabalpur and Bhopal on its trail.

anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com