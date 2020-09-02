STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre allows airlines to fly 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic passenger flights

The average occupancy rate in domestic flights since their resumption in India on May 25 has been around 50-60 per cent only.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In further easing of restrictions, the government on Wednesday permitted Indian airlines to increase the number of domestic passenger flights to 60 per cent of their pre-COVID services, according to an official order.

On June 26, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed the airlines to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

The ministry had restarted domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

Modifying its previous order of June 26 where it had put the 45 per cent limit on the number of domestic flights, the ministry issued an order on Wednesday stating that, "45 per cent capacity may be read as 60 per cent capacity."

The average occupancy rate in domestic flights since their resumption in India on May 25 has been around 50-60 per cent only.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 37 lakh on Wednesday with 78,357 new instances of the disease reported in a day, said the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flights domestic flights
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp