COVID-19: 12 States/UTs have recovery rate more than national average, says Health Ministry

According to the government data, two states -- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries.

Published: 02nd September 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 07:44 PM

Experts say that some signs of post-recovery can be confused with Covid-19 symptoms.

So far, India has reported 37,69,524 COVID-19 cases with 66,333 deaths. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday stated that at least 12 States including Union Territories (UTs) have a COVID19 recovery rate more than the national average which is 76.98 per cent.

These States and UTs include Delhi (88.50 per cent), Bihar (87.90 per cent), Tamil Nadu (86.20 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Island (85.90 per cent), West Bengal (83 per cent), Rajasthan (81.90 per cent), Haryana (81 per cent), Gujarat (80.80 per cent), Nagaland (80 per cent) and Daman and Diu and Dardar Nagar and Haveli (88.90 per cent).

India has reported 29 lakh (29,01,908) recoveries to date with 62,026 people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

"A significant feature of India's management of COVID-19 cases is the growing rate of recovered patients. As India continues to sustain its progressively increasing rate of recoveries, a higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation," said the Health Ministry official, adding that there has been 58 times the hike in the number of recovered patients since May.

The official said that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. "As the daily recoveries increase, India registers more than 60 thousand recoveries each day, 6th day in a row. With the recovery of 62,026 cases in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has further improved to 76.98 per cent. This figure demonstrates continuous progress."

The number of recovered cases has overtaken active cases by more than 21 lakh. There have been more than four times jump in the average weekly recoveries from the first week of July to the last week of August, as per the Health Ministry's data.

So far, India has reported 37,69,524 COVID-19 cases with 66,333 deaths after reporting 78,357 new cases and 1,045 new deaths due to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours.  

