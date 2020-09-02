STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPM MP writes to Shashi Tharoor, demands probe into 'Facebook-BJP nexus'

Natarajan, an MP from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, took note of the notice that the committee had served to the social media company for its alleged questionable practices in India.

Published: 02nd September 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

CPIM, CPM, Left

File: CPM workers take out rally in Bengal. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPM MP PR Natarajan has written to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is the chairman of the parliamentary panel on information and technology, demanding criminal investigation into Facebook's alleged links with the BJP.

Natarajan, an MP from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, took note of the notice that the committee had served to the social media company for its alleged questionable practices in India and promoting hate.

The committee has summoned representatives of Facebook and will hear their views "on the subject of safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms, including special emphasis on women security in the digital space," according to the agenda of the meeting.

"The conduct of Facebook is serious in nature and has far-reaching implications on our right to unbiased information," Natarajan said in the letter.

READ| Have had serious concerns about Facebook's role during 2014, 2019 elections: TMC writes to Mark Zuckerberg

"The matter concerns the rights of citizens to information free from biases which the social media platform has violated. We need to take clear measures given the perilous state of democracy in India today. We face a growth in authoritarianism, diminished institutional independence and curbs on fundamental rights," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Natarajan underscored that the role of social media platforms like Facebook, and even WhatsApp, which "also till recently was controlled by the same public policy team", should be to support democratic values rather than undermining them.

He pointed out to a UN fact-finding report that found Facebook playing a central role on the "genocide" in Myanmar.

Natarajan alleged that the manner in which Facebook had intervened to influence voters in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party was an interference in the Indian electoral process by a foreign corporate house.

"This also brings into question the use of such a dubious company, which has a poor track record globally, by the ruling party to further its own electoral interests, while subverting Indian democracy.

"It is equally worrisome that many government bodies, institutions and departments have worked in close cooperation with FB, which has possibly compromised India's interests," he said.

The CPM leader stressed that was imperative that a criminal investigation be launched to establish the nature of the relationship between the BJP and FB, and its access to the government and constitutional bodies.

"Pending such an inquiry, FB should not be allowed to operate with any government department or constitutional body," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Mark Zuckerberg PR Natarajan
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp