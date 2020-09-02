Eleven children injured as bus rams into house in Bihar

By PTI

SAMASTIPUR: Eleven children studying together in a house were injured after a bus rammed into the building in Bihar's Samastipur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Dihuli village under the jurisdiction of Angar Ghat police station, its SHO Aftab Alam said.

The driver of a Patna-bound private bus coming from Kishanganj lost control over the vehicle on SH-55 and rammed it into the house beside the highway, causing minor injuries to 11 children aged between 6 and 16 years, he said.

The children were admitted to the Samastipur Sadar hospital, the officer said, adding the driver and the cleaner of the bus managed to flee the spot.