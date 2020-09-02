STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia architecture professor SM Akhtar to design Ayodhya mosque

Akhtar, who is from Lucknow, ruled out the possibility of designing the proposed mosque modelled on ancient or Mughal architecture.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new mosque to be built on a five-acre plot in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya will be a contemporary architectural marvel, symbolizing human values, Indianess, and essence of Islam, said Professor SM Akhtar, dean of Faculty of Architecture at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

Akhtar will be leading a team of designers and architects, which will conceptualise and design the mosque and other facilities at the site.The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) set up by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCQB) to oversee the construction of the mosque on Tuesday approved Akhtar’s appointment for the job.         

“The mosque will be part of the complex to be built on a five-acre plot besides other facilities including a hospital. Discussions have been going on for long but there is no concept or design in our mind at present. The basic idea is to bring people together. To achieve this motive, we will integrate human values, spirit of India, and soul of Islam in the design so that we can communicate the message and people can be benefitted,” he said.    

“Nothing will be old. Whatever we will design, will be contemporary architecture. I haven’t visited the site yet but I have a fair idea of the region. Planning is going on. As soon as the coronavirus situation subsides, on-site work will begin,” the professor said.   

Athar Hussain, secretary and spokesperson for IICF, confirmed the development and said that besides a mosque, the trust had planned a hospital, community kitchen, research centre and a library on the land.
As per the historic Ayodhya verdict by the SC, the Board was handed over the plot along Ayodhya-Lucknow highway, where the Babri Masjid once stood.

“The design of the mosque will be based on Indo-Islamic culture concept and will fairly highlight the synergy of our cultures which has influenced Indian society. We want the mosque’s design to be appealing to worshippers, which will come up on a piece of land measuring 15, 000-square-foot (sq.ft.). The new mosque will be of the same size of the Babri Masjid,” Hussain said,

“The mosque is mostly likely to be named as ‘Masjid Dhannipur’ because it is an established tradition that mosques are often named after the locality or region.”

