Man beats 50-year-old father to death in Rajasthan, arrested

The victim's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination this morning and the son was booked for murder.

By PTI

KOTA: A 25-year-old man beat his 50-year-old father to death with a stick in Rajasthan's Kota district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Govind Nagar area under Udyog Nagar police station, they said.

The accused, Rohit, and his father Mukesh Valmiki would consume alcohol regularly and frequently got into scuffles with each other and other family members, Pramendra Rawat, circle inspector at Udyog Nagar police station, said on Wednesday.

Rohit got into a scuffle with his parents on Tuesday afternoon but things were later brought under control, he said.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Valmiki got up to relieve himself and his son attacked him with a stick before fleeing from the house, he added.

Valmiki fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, Rawat said.

The victim's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination this morning and Rohit was booked for murder, he said.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused and ascertain the motive behind the crime, he said.

