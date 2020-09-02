STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Paying adherence to UGC directive, Visva Bharati University to hold final semester examination in September

At an Executive Council meeting, it was decided to entrust the principals of different Bhavanas with the responsibility of 'choosing the mode of examination, adhering to the UGC norms.' 

Published: 02nd September 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Visva Bharati University

Visva Bharati University. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Visva Bharati University will hold the final semester examination this month and the principals of different Bhavanas (departments) have been told to choose the modalities for conducting the tests, a statement issued by the institution said.

The Central University will follow the UGC advisory for mandatorily wrapping up the final semester examination by September 30, it said.

At an Executive Council meeting, it was decided to entrust the principals of different Bhavanas with the responsibility of "choosing the mode of examination, adhering to the UGC norms."

The authorities also asked the principals to take into account the views of heads of departments, faculty and students and to ascertain what other central universities were doing in such a situation, the statement issued by the university said on Tuesday.

"The Principals will consult the HODs and the faculty members to devise whatever system of evaluation they deem appropriate in such extraordinary circumstances. It was also emphasised that in so devising a mode, the views of the students that the administration has received will also be taken into consideration, besides assessing the modes that have already been preferred by other central universities in the country," the statement said.

The statement asserted that Visva-Bharati, a Central university, will strictly adhere to the judgement of the Supreme Court on August 28 which ordered the terminal examination be completed by September 30, 2020 as per the UGC stipulations.

The SC had also said if any state had problems in completing the exams by September 30, it should take up the matter with UGC and fix another date but must complete the final semester exam process nevertheless.

In another resolution, the EC decided that Visva Bharati would start normal functioning conforming to the standard operating Covid protocols of Centre soon but didn't specify any date.

The varsity was indefinitely closed since August 17 after a mob protesting fencing of Poush mela ground vandalized Visva Bharati properties.

Later in a statement, the university said that in the interest of students it was resuming 'basic essential activities' where faculty and other staff would work online from homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visva Bharati University UGC
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp