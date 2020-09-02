STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram Mandir construction: Ayodhya Development Authority passes maps for proposed temple, premises

The first map presented the layout of the area measuring 67 acres for the janmbhoomi complex, while the second map was for the proposed Ram temple on the premises.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As preparations for construction of the Ram temple gain momentum, Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) unanimously passed the maps for the proposed Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex on Wednesday.

The maps, one for the temple and other for Janmabhoomi complex, were handed over to ADA vice chairman Dr Neeraj Shukla by Dr Anil Mishra, one of the members of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, for approval on August 29, 2020.

The first map presented the layout of the area measuring 2,74,110 square metre (67 acre) for the janmbhoomi complex, while the second map pertained to 12,879 square metre (five acres) and was for the proposed Ram temple on the premises. 

As per the maps, the temple would be a three-storey structure with its height measuring 49.24 metres.

The maps were taken up for discussion in the 76th board meeting of ADA chaired by Ayodhya Commissioner MP Agarawal on Wednesday.

After the ADA seal on maps, the temple trust will have to deposit development cess to the tune of Rs 2.11 crore under different heads in ADA account.

This amount is not inclusive of the construction cess worth over Rs 15 lakh, the draft of which will have to be deposited by the temple trust in labour department’s account separately.

Confirming the approval of the proposed temple's map, ADA vice-chairman Dr Neeraj Shukla said that the temple trust had met all the standards including the provision of green belt, open area and 30 metre approach road, that were required to be fulfilled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Mandir construction Ayodhya Development Authority Ram Temple construction
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp