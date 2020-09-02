TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook's 'biased attitude' towards BJP

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for the social media giant’s alleged 'biased attitude' towards the BJP.

TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien accused Facebook of favouring the saffron party and raised concerns about its 'role' during the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

"We, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), India's second-largest opposition party, have had serious concerns about Facebook's role during the 2014 and 2019 general elections in India," the letter read.

O'Brien also wrote about the alleged blocking of Facebook pages linked with that of the Trinamool Congress as the state is bracing for its Assembly elections in 2021 and stated that there was 'enough material now in the public domain' to 'substantiate the bias'.

Referring to a series of articles published in international media, O’Brien, wrote, "These articles vindicate our stand. We were optimistic that the issue and concerns we raised on the floor of Parliament 14 months ago would empower other political parties and the media to also address it."