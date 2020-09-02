Unlock 4.0: Uttarakhand to allow social gatherings of upto 100 people from September 21

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Under Unlock 4.0 guidelines released on Tuesday, Uttarakhand government will now allow social, academic, religious, political and other functions of upto 100 persons from September 21.

Marriage functions can only accomodate upto 50 guests and funeral related arrangements shall not exceed 20 people till September 20.

For the upcoming NEET examinations this month, students, teachears, parents travelling to exam centres will be allowed to move freely after they register themselves on smart city portal www.smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in.

Apart from this, they will also need to present any test report. District officials have also been instructed to arrange for public transport for them to travel to the respective exam centres.

The Unlock 4.0 guidelines have also allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to attend their schools, in areas outside containment zones to seek guidance from their teachers from September 21 but shall require written consent from their parents / guardian for the same.

Research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory facilities will be permitted to use them from September 21 as well, along with those who have enrolled in skill or entrepreneurship training in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (1TIs), short term raining centres registered with the center and state government.

Further, to provide some much needed respite to the tourism sector, hotels, homestays, and other hospitality services have been allowed to open in the hill state.

Bookings can be made on the provision of a covid-19 negative report, not older than four days or 96 hours.

Restrictions over stay for minimum number of days has been lifted with conditions that the person visiting the state should have negative test report from ICMR authorised lab. Visitors and tourists will have to produce their report at the border check post.

Registration of all the tourists visiting the state has been made mandatory on the web portal (www.smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. ) and they will also have to upload their coronavirus report on the portal.

Hotels outside containment zones will be allowed to serve liquor only through room service as opening of bars has not been allowed.

For inter-state travels, people inbound to Uttarakhand will have to mandatorily register themselves on the Smart City web portal and the registration documents will be verified by the authorities at the border check posts.

Those coming from high load Covid-19 infected cities will have to undergo a period of seven days in institutional quarantine and subsequently another seven days in home quarantine.

However, these people will have the option of choosing from a government institutional quarantine facility (non-payment basis) or a paid quarantine facility (payment to be made by the quarantined individual).

Those arriving from other cities than the high load ones will only require home quarantine for 14 days.

Guidelines for people visiting Uttarakhand from other states for serious reasons including death in the family, illness, visiting family have been exempted from institutional quarantine but they will have to mention these details while registering through the portal.

Those travelling from any of the 33 high load cities for less than seven days for serious reasons as above will be exempted from quarantine but are advised to stay at home and follow all safety norms.

Uttarakhand government maintained that norms will be relaxed norms for very important persons (VIPs) from the central and state government, judiciary, legislative members, pregnant women and senior citizens and they will be exempted from institutional quarantine.

However, the guidelines added that said that these 'exempted' individuals will have to ensure compliance of all norms of safety and social distancing according to norms defined by the central government.