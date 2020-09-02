STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Victory of justice': AMU doctors' body welcomes Kafeel Khan's release

Khan was released from Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh around midnight after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act.

Dr Kafeel Khan (C) following his release from Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the National Security Act. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The resident doctors' association at the Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday welcomed the release of doctor Kafeel Khan from detention.

Khan was released from Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh around midnight after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the AMU did not promote hatred or violence and gave a call for national integrity.

Hamza Malik, president of the resident doctors' association at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, described the release of Khan as a "victory of justice".

Malik said Khan had always stood for humanitarian values as a doctor, maintained the high traditions of the medical profession and never indulged in divisive activities.

Instead of incarcerating Khan, the government should have availed his services at a time when health amenities in the state "badly needed" cooperation from the medical fraternity, Malik said.

Former AMU students' union president Faizul Hasan said Khan's release was a "victory for truth and democracy".

Kafeel had exercised his democratic right to protest, but had never taken resort to undemocratic means, and always championed the spirit of unity and communal harmony, according to Hasan.

Khan was in jail since January after he delivered an allegedly provocative speech at the AMU during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

