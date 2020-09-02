STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wasn't allowed to speak at Justice Arun Mishra's farewell: Dushyant Dave writes to CJI Bobde

The senior lawyer said that the Supreme Court has come to "such levels where the Judges are afraid of the Bar" and added that "judges come and go" but highlighted the bar remain constant.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:50 PM

CJI SA Bobde

CJI SA Bobde (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, alleging that he was ‘muted’ during the virtual farewell of Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday.

Expressing strong displeasure over what he called a deliberate slight, Dave wrote that he “will never again participate in any function being organised by the Supreme Court till my term is over in December”.

According to Dave, he had logged in to join the farewell ceremony following a request from Supreme Court Registry. 

While he expected to be invited to speak after Attorney General KK Venugopal concluded his speech, the senior advocate claimed he was deliberately muted and the CJI gave preference to Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association president Shivaji Jadhav.

“The entire episode leaves much to be desired on the part of this great Institution. The whole attempt was to prevent me from addressing on behalf of the SCBA and its Executive Committee, after having invited and invitation having been accepted. This was clearly an affront to the Bar and to me personally,” he wrote.

Dave said he later lodged a protest with the registrar, but “realising the game plan I exited in the larger interests of the dignity of the Bar and myself”.

Dave has been one of the fierce critics of Justice Mishra. As Prashant Bhushan’s advocate in the contempt of court case, he had urged the judge to recuse himself from hearing the matter.

“I must confess, the Supreme Court has come to such levels where the judges are afraid of the Bar. Please do remember, judges come and go but we the Bar remain constant. We are the real strength of this great Institution because we are permanent,” Dave stated.

The SC’s technical team denied that Dave was deliberately disconnected. Officials claimed snags in connection were at Dave’s end. Even Justice Indira Banerjee couldn’t remain connected due, they added.

