Welcome release of Kafeel Khan, hope Azam Khan will get justice too: Akhilesh Yadav

The high court on Tuesday quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the AMU didn't promote hatred or violence.

Published: 02nd September 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Welcoming the release of Dr Kafeel Khan from jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the National Security Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hoped that party leader Azam Khan "framed in false cases" will also get justice.

The high court on Tuesday quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the AMU didn't promote hatred or violence and gave a call for national integrity.

Following the court's order, Khan was released from Mathura jail late on Tuesday night.

"All justice-lovers have welcomed the High Court's order for release of Dr Kafeel Khan from detention. We hope Azam Khan, framed in false cases, will also get justice. Injustice and atrocities of those in power do not last long," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Khan was in jail since January after he delivered the allegedly provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

He was lodged in Mathura jail.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is also in jail in connection with a number of cases including that of land grabbing filed against him in Rampur.

Dr Kafeel Khan Allahabad High Court Akhilesh Yadav National Security Act Azam Khan
