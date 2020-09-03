STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahmedabad: Sero-survey suggests 23.24 per cent people have COVID-19 anti-bodies

Another survey, conducted to find the prevalence of antibodies among those who have recovered from COVID-19, revealed that 40 percent of such people did not have the antibodies.

Published: 03rd September 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at a state transport bus station in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A new sero-survey conducted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation showed that 23.24 per cent of samples had antibodies against coronavirus, indicating that the city has not developed a herd immunity, an official said on Wednesday.

Another survey, conducted to find the prevalence of antibodies among those who have recovered from COVID-19, revealed that 40 percent of such people did not have the antibodies, he said.

Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer, AMC, said 23.24 percent of 10,000 samples showed presence of antibodies, which was an increase of 5.6 percentage points over the sero-survey in July, which had found positivity of 17.68 per cent.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum to check the prevalence of antibodies against infection.

The latest findings indicate that the city is far from developing a herd immunity which requires 70-80 percent of population developing anti-bodies, Solanki said.

"The 5.6 per cent increase in positivity shows that multidimensional steps taken by the AMC have yielded results in controlling the spread of the virus," he said.

"23.24 per cent positivity shows that we are far from developing any herd immunity, for which the positivity should be 70-80 per cent," he said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 99,000 mark and rose to 99,050 on Wednesday with addition of 1,305 new cases, state Health department said.

With 12 more patients succumbing to the infection, including six in Surat, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 3,048.

A total of 1,141 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 80,054, the department said in a release.

The patient recovery rate in the state has reached 80.82 per cent, it said.

A total of 74,523 tests were conducted in the day, which comes at the rate of 1,146.50 tests per day per million population, the department said.

At 265, Surat reported the highest number of new cases in the state in the day, followed by Ahmedabad with 169 cases, the department said.

At 150, Jamnagar reported its highest intra-day surge in cases; 125 of these cases were recorded withing the limits of the municipal corporation, it said.

Rajkot and Vadodara also reported higher number of cases in the day, at 143 and 125, respectively.

Elsewhere, Bhavnagar reported 48 new cases, Gandhinagar 38, Panchmahal 34, Junagadh 30, Amreli 26, Mehsana 24, Bharuch 23, Morbi 20, Banaskantha 18, Kutch 17, Dahod and Gir Somnath 15 each, Valsad 14, Devbhumi Dwarka 13, Botad 12, Anand 11, Kheda, Narmada and Tapi 10 each, etc.

Of the 12 deaths, Surat reported six fatalities, Ahmedabad three, Gandhinagar two and Vadodara one, the department said.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 15,948.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 99,050, new cases 1,305, deaths 3,048, discharged 80,054, active cases 15,948 and people tested so far 24,84,429.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp