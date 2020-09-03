STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coast Guard sends three ships, aircraft after Sri Lanka seeks help in fighting fire onboard oil tanker

Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on oil tanker New Diamond.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

oil tanker fire

A fully loaded oil tanker New Diamond a very large crude carrier VLCC chartered by IOC caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka while on its way to Paradip port. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard Thursday said it has pressed into action its three ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control a fire onboard an oil tanker off the east coast of the island nation.

In a swift sea and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on oil tanker New Diamond.

"Assistance sought by Sri Lanka Navy from @IndiaCoastGuard for fire and explosion onboard Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond 37 NM east off Sri Lanka coast.

ICG ships and aircraft deployed for immediate assistance, it said in a tweet, tagging the Defence Minister of India and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs."@IndiaCoastGuard in a swift Sea & Air Coordinated #SAR operation immediately diverted #ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar & Dornier Aircraft for firefighting on Oil Tanker #MTNewDiamond," its second tweet said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Sri Lanka navy oil tanker fire Oil Tanker New Diamond
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp