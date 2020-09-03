STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi riots: Court sends Sharjeel Imam to 14-days judicial custody in UAPA case

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat sent him to jail after he was produced before the court through video conferencing.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody till October 1 in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February earier this year. 

Imam, arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on August 25, has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for allegedly being part of a ‘premeditated conspiracy’ in connection to the riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The counsel of Imam said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody till October 1 and earlier during the day, he erroneously construed that Imam has been sent to jail for 14 days. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat sent Imam to jail considering the nature of the investigation in the case.’ 

“Considering the nature of the investigation as also the case record, application is allowed, Accordingly, Sharjeel Imam is remanded to judicial custody till October 1,” the court said in its order. Police had moved an application for 30 days judicial custody of Imam.

The court had earlier sent him to police custody for three days. Imam was arrested on January 28 in the case related to violent protests against the CAA near the JMI in December last year. 

Imam has been booked on sedition and other charges after purported videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the CAA were circulated on social media.

He was also arrested by Guwahati police in a case registered against him under the UAPA in Assam. 

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

TAGS
JNU student Sharjeel Imam UAPA case Delhi Communal Violence
