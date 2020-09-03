STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Establishment 22’: India’s Tibetan battalion to the fore after Pangong Tso episode

The SFF comes under the purview of the Cabinet Secretariat. It is headed by an Inspector General, who is an Army officer of the rank of Major General.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ‘Vikas Battalion’, or the ‘Special Frontier Force (SSF),’ also known as ‘Establishment 22’ (two-two in military parlance), which has played a vital role in capturing Reqin and taking control of the heights of south of Pangong Tso, largely comprises Tibetans and some Gorkhas now.

Its deployment in the current standoff with China is “a political statement (by India) because it is the Tibetans versus the People’s Liberation Army (PLA),” according to Lt General P M Bali (retired).

The SFF has been used for selective and highly-sensitive military operations such as ‘Operation Eagle’ (Chittagong Hills in the 1971 Indo-Pak war), ‘Operation Bluestar’ (Golden Temple in 1984) ‘Operation Meghdoot’ (Siachen Glacier in 1984) and ‘Operation Vijay’ (Kargil, 1999).  

“This was an audacious move by the Army, as neither of these areas were under Indian control since we lost the 1962 war to China,” Lt General Bali (retd) added.  

‘SFF’s main task is covert operations’

The SFF comes under the purview of the Cabinet Secretariat. It is headed by an Inspector General, who is an Army officer of the rank of Major General.

It was raised on November 14, 1962, and the first cadres were drawn from the Khampas (people of Kham region in Tibet, which is under Chinese occupation), who were the original bodyguards of the Dalai Lama.

The primary function of the SFF was to conduct covert operations behind the Chinese lines in the event of another India-China war. 

On the importance of the current operation, Lt Gen Bali (retd) said that in 2017, the “Indian Army had moved pre-emptively into Doklam to stop the Chinese ingression into Bhutan. Deploying troops on these ridges is of great significance as it is a quid pro quo (QPQ) action and gives us a bargaining position. These heights provide the Indian Army with direct observation into Chinese camps and areas in Aksai Chin,” he said. 

 Lt Gen Bali (retd) had commanded the Sikkim-based 33 Corps during the 2017 Doklam border standoff between India and China and is aware of the nuances of the PLA.  On whether this will this lead to further military skirmishes between the Indian Army and the PLA, the retired officer said that it is “advantage India at the moment. There may be a lot of statements and further talks between the two armies and diplomats, but escalation does not suit anyone, specially the Chinese,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Army formations deployed in the Central and Eastern sectors are maintaining a high level of alertness and are “mentally and physically well prepared for any further skirmishes along the LAC. Necessary steps to ensure adequate equipment and clothing for the extreme winters are in place,” Lt General Bali (retd) said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tibetan battalion Establishment 22 People’s Liberation Army India China
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp