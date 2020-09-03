STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE exams day 3: 75 per cent registered candidates have appeared for entrance test so far

On September 1, when the tests began, the examination was for B Architecture and B planning courses while tests for B Engineering and B Tech courses were held from September 2.

Published: 03rd September 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Students’ temperature being checked before appearing for the JEE entrance exam at a centre on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday released the attendance sheet for Joint Entrance Examinations (Main) that began on Tuesday.

The attendance for three days stood at 54.5%, 81% and 82 % (of the registered candidates) respectively.

On September 1, when the tests began, the examination was for B Architecture and B planning courses while tests for B Engineering and B Tech courses were held from September 2.

These tests that will conclude on September 6 and are being organised by the National Testing Agency under the Union Ministry of Education despite major resistance from students, guardians, students’ bodies and several opposition parties in view of the escalating coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The figures shared by the government show that overall, in the three days of the tests so far, 3,43,958 out of the 4,58, 521 registered candidates—or a little above 75 % of those who signed up for the examinations—actually appeared.

This marks a drop of about 15 % from the JEE (Main) conducted in January this year with the sharpest drop in those aspiring to pursue B Arch and B Planning courses.

The data released by the education ministry also gave a detailed shift wise and day wise break up (see box) of students who took the test, which is also screening for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology.

No. of students registered No. of students who appeared Courses Percentage
Day 1 - 1,12,247 61,366 B Arch, B Planning 54. 67
Day 2- 1,74,350 1,41,371 B.E., B Tech 81.08
Day 3 - 1,71,924 1,41,220 B.E., B Tech 82.14
Overall - 1,45,8521 3,43,958           - 75.01

A total of 7,94, 741 students had downloaded the admit cards for the test. 

“Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create aatma-nirbhar Bharat despite Covid 19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected,'' tweeted Union education minister Ramesh Pokahriyal Nishank while releasing the attendance sheet for the examination.

Many CMs have been opposing JEE(Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance test which is to be held on September 13 and some have even publicly spoken about the hardships and confusion being faced by the students even after the tests began.

On Wednesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had claimed that only 25 % of JEE aspirants in the state appeared for the test on Tuesday due to the Centre’s “adamant attitude of holding examination amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JEE JEE Mains JEE exams
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp