Maharashtra Police reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 424 new cases

A total of 16,015 personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, including 2,838 active cases, 11,688 recoveries, and 163 deaths.

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 07:38 PM

Mumbai Police

Representational Image (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Four hundred and twenty-four Maharashtra police personnel have contracted coronavirus while five succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, according to the statement from the state police issued on Thursday.

A total of 16,015 personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, including 2,838 active cases, 11,688 recoveries, and 163 deaths.

The statement further said that a total of Rs 23.71 lakh in fines has been collected in COVID-19 related violations across the state and about 2.47 lakh offences have been registered.

Additionally, 96,121 vehicles have been seized and 34,361 arrests have been made so far in COVID-19 related violations in the state.

