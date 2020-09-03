NIA to oppose Pulwama terror attack accused’s plea to write NEET exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to oppose the plea of Pulwama terror attack accused Waiz Ul Islam, who has sought the permission from a Special NIA Court to appear for the upcoming NEET as it believes that it could lead to an unexpected law and order situation.

The application filed by Islam, 20, is slated to be heard by the court in Jammu on Thursday.

The application comes a week after Islam was named as one of the 19 accused by the NIA in its charge sheet for the terror attack on February 14, 2019, that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

According to the agency, Islam was a terror associate to Jaish module and was involved in ordering explosives from e-commerce sites for the attack.