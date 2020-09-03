STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA to oppose Pulwama terror attack accused’s plea to write NEET exam

The application filed by Islam, 20, is slated to be heard by the court in Jammu on Thursday.

Published: 03rd September 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to oppose the plea of Pulwama terror attack accused Waiz Ul Islam, who has sought the permission from a Special NIA Court to appear for the upcoming NEET as it believes that it could lead to an unexpected law and order situation. 

The application filed by Islam, 20, is slated to be heard by the court in Jammu on Thursday.

The application comes a week after Islam was named as one of the 19 accused by the NIA in its charge sheet for the terror attack on February 14, 2019, that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

According to the agency, Islam was a terror associate to Jaish module and was involved in ordering explosives from e-commerce sites for the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Investigation Agency NIA Pulwama terror attack Waiz Ul Islam NEET
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp