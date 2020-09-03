STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar diary

The University of Kashmir would be conducting the entrance test for various postgraduate courses from September 9 onwards. The test will conclude on September 27.

Published: 03rd September 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

PG entrance exams from September 9
The University of Kashmir would be conducting the entrance test for various postgraduate courses from September 9 onwards. The test will conclude on September 27. The exams will be held in two shifts – one starting at 11 am and the evening shift from 2 pm – at six locations across the Valley. Admit cards will be available from University’s website from September 3 onwards. Students were advised to follow social distancing guidelines at examination centres. The Varsity warned of fining such candidates, who don’t follow the SOPs. The candidates were advised to carry their own hand sanitiser, mask, and gloves.

Govt to introduce e-stamping in J&K soon
The Jammu and Kashmir government would soon introduce e-stamping in the union territory. E-stamping is electronically generated stamp paper, which could be used by public as a safe and secure method of paying stamp duty for any purpose without the physical purchase of stamp paper. A schedule for imparting training to the stamp vendors has already been issued in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Principal Secretary, Revenue and Inspector General Registrations, Dr Pawan Kotwal said the office has been fully equipped to start online registration of properties under National Generic Documents Registration System (NGDRS) to facilitate the public by providing them an efficient, speedy and hassle-free service mechanism. 

Nine districts of Kashmir in red-zone 
The government has again classified nine out of 10 districts in Kashmir as red zones after assessing the Covid-19 situation in the Valley. The areas were classified as red, orange and green zones by authorities after taking into account trends in new cases, especially the recent spike in cases. The emphasis was given on the need to control further the spread of the Covid-19 while highlighting risk perception in each district. Barring Bandipora in north Kashmir, the other nine districts in Valley including the summer capital Srinagar were declared as a red zone. The Valley has been witnessing a consistent surge in Covid-19 cases after the lockdown restrictions were eased and lifted. 

Mass promotion for Class 10 & 12 students
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has promoted the students of Class 10 and 12 who have passed at least two subjects in their previous exams. It did not conduct bi-annual private exams for Class 10 and 12, and postponed the exams in view of the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The students, who had previously passed two or more subjects in 10th and 12th exams, were promoted. No attendance norm will be applied for Class 10 candidates. The students, who were declared as failed or have passed only one subject, will have to appear in a fresh exam.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp