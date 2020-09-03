STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant death case: NCB arrests two involved in alleged drug trafficking

One of the arrested, Parihar, is learnt to have linkages with the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.

Published: 03rd September 2020 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested men have been identified by the federal anti-narcotics agency as Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar.

Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are "proceeds of drug peddling", have been recovered from Zaid, who is stated to in his twenties."

Zaid disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," the NCB said.

According to the NCB, the best quality of bud is sold for about Rs 5,000 per gram.

Zaid came under the scanner after the agency arrested two people -- Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora -- in another narcotics case on August 27-28 in Mumbai and recovered a bud consignment from them.

Lakhani had "linkages" with Zaid, the NCB claimed.

The agency has also arrested Bandra resident Parihar after interrogating Zaid.

Parihar is "learnt to have linkages" with the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, 28, and others.

Parihar is linked to a person who in turn was allegedly reported to be featuring in chats recovered from the mobile phone of Rhea, they said.

Rhea is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor that is being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The role of Rhea's brother Showik and his purported links with the people nabbed by the NCB are under the scanner of the agency and he is expected to be summoned for questioning soon, the officials said.

Some more drug peddlers based in Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa are also under the agency's scanner, they said.

A special NCB team from Delhi, headed by Deputy Director (Operations) K P S Malhotra, is camping in the western metropolis to take the probe forward.

The team also includes agency officers from Mumbai and has been constituted by NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana.

The agency filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

According to the officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

Rajput was found dead at his duplex flat in Bandra on June 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug case Narcotics Control Bureau
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp