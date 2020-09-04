1-year free treatment for Goa plasma donors: State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday announced that people donating plasma after recovering from COVID-19 will be given one year free medical treatment and complimentary health check-ups.

Addressing a press conference, he said the move was to make more people come forward to donate plasma, a therapy which he added was showing good results in treating COVID-19 patients.

Rane informed that COVID-19 facilities in the state needed a least 1,000 bags of plasma currently.

Talking about the 200 deaths from the infection in the state, Rane put it down to some patients waiting till the last moment before getting admitted.

He informed that 21 doctors and 23 intern doctors working in government facilities had tested positive for the infection while discharging their duties.

GMCH Dean Shivanand Bandekar said deaths this year at the facility were less compared to last year despite the pandemic.