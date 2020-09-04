A family of five dies by suicide in Gujarat, financial distress suspected

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A family of five people including three minor daughters died by suicide in Dahot city of Gujarat on Thursday night.

Saifi Sabbirbhai Dudhiyawala (42), a paper bowl manufacturer, his wife Jenab (38), elder daughter (16), and twins (7) died by suicide.

The suicide note said they will kill themselves by drinking poison. The reason behind the suicide, however, was not mentioned in the note.

The family was living in a rented apartment at Sujai Baug on Dahod Godhra Road.

The neighbours alerted police when the family stopped answering phone calls and doorbells. The cops found the body of the man at the doorway of the kitchen and bodies of his wife and daughters on a mattress in one of the rooms.

The Dhudhiyawalas had moved to the neighbourhood a few years ago from a village in Madhya Pradesh. The family said to have suffered heavy financial losses due to the lockdown and had been seeking help from relatives to pay off debts.

“We got the suicide note but no reason was mentioned. This seems to be preplanned suicide because two days ago he sent back his parents who were staying with him to his maternal uncle's place. Besides, he brought back his younger daughter who was staying with a sister-in-law’s place. We have found a bottle of poison and that has been sent for analysis,” said Paresh Solanki, deputy SP, Dahod division.

The bodies have been sent for the post mortem. “Once we get the report, we will be in a better position to ascertain the cause of deaths. Prima facie the financial crisis is the main reason behind this extreme step. Saifi’s younger brother who was his business partner had also committed suicide last year,” said the official.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Saath helpline:+91 79 26305544, +91 79 26300222 and Jeevan Aastha helpline: 1800 233 3330