STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's Syed Zafar Alam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and no one else was in the fray for the by-election, which was scheduled on September 11.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Syed Zafar Islam

Newly-elected Rajya Sabha BJP MP Syed Zafar Islam (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BJP candidate Syed Zafar Alam was on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, officials said here.

Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations and no one else was in the fray for the by-election, which was scheduled on September 11. The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of SP MP Amar Singh in Singapore on August 1. "Alam has been declared elected," Returning Officer Brijbhushan Dubey told PTI.

Zafar will serve the remainder of Singh's term till July 4, 2022. On Tuesday, BJP's Govind Narain Shukla and Independent Mahesh Chandra Sharma had filed nominations. Sharma's nomination got rejected on Wednesday as he did not have the backing of 10 MLAs as required, while Shukla withdrew his nomination the next day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Syed Zafar Alam Rajya Sabha Amar Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp